Shoshoni High School student of the week: Dylan Sessions

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers.

Dylan Sessions is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School.

When asked about advice he’d give younger students Dylan said: “Don’t procrastinate, it will bite you.”

When asked what makes his school special, Dylan replied: “All the teachers and staff are always nice and talk to you like a normal person.”

Dylan was nominated by Mr. Dick:

Dylan is always polite and willing to work with anybody. Even when other kids don’t want to follow the rules, he is always on task and he is always helpful and usually one of the last kids to help pick up in the gym. He is a great kid to have in class. (Mr. Dick)

After high school, Dylan is enlisted in the army.

Dylan is the son of Clifton and Veronica Sessions.

