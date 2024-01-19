Shoshoni High School student of the week: Les Todd

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Les Todd is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Les participates in Basketball and Track.

When asked about advice he’d give younger students Les said: “My advice for younger students is when life gets hard, push through and you’ll figure everything out.”

His favorite school activity is weight training. “I enjoy weight training because I am able to get stronger for basketball and track. Mr. Wood is a knowledgeable teacher and fun to be around.”

Les’ favorite teacher is Mr. Wood because, “Mr. Wood helped me push through my senior year to become a better leader and role model for other students.”

Les was nominated by Mr. Wood: “Leslie has come so far in my class in the last year. Not only is he achieving goals that he did not think he would at this point last year, he is helping others achieve their goals by pushing others to be better and work harder in my class. Leslie never takes a day off in my class and I really appreciate all the hard work he puts in! He has really stepped into a leadership role in my class this year.

Les is the son of Carol and Joe Scholz.

