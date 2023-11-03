Shoshoni High School student of the week: Jaxson Kiser

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Jaxson Kiser is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Jaxson participates in Track.

When asked what his favorite school subject was, Jaxson replied: “I like Track (ironically) I like throwing shot put and discus, It makes me feel good that I can throw metal things far.”

After high school, Jaxson says: “My first ideal plan is to start off college at CWC then move to a 4 year college and major in Biology, and if that doesn’t work out then just work the rest of my life.”

Jaxson was nominated by Mrs. Mortimore- Math: “Jaxson Kiser is a very helpful and kind individual. He is attentive and engaged in class and always willing to lend a hand when his peers (or teachers) need assistance. He will do great things in life!”

Jaxson is the son of Denica and Allan Kiser.