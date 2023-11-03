Shoshoni High School student of the week: Jaxson Kiser

Jaxson Kiser is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Jaxson participates in Track.
When asked what his favorite school subject was, Jaxson replied: “I like Track (ironically) I like throwing shot put and discus, It makes me feel good that I can throw metal things far.”
After high school, Jaxson says: “My first ideal plan is to start off college at CWC then move to a 4 year college and major in Biology, and if that doesn’t work out then just work the rest of my life.”
Jaxson was nominated by Mrs. Mortimore- Math: “Jaxson Kiser is a very helpful and kind individual. He is attentive and engaged in class and always willing to lend a hand when his peers (or teachers) need assistance. He will do great things in life!”
Jaxson is the son of Denica and Allan Kiser.