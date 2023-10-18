Shoshoni High School student of the week: Cammie Cornell

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Cammie Cornell is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. She is a Senior and is involved in managing the Basketball team, and Theatre. She received honorable mention for Theater and call awards.

“My favorite school subject in High School is science! I always look forward to it and learning about it!” – Cammie

After high school, Cammie wants to attend school to study Forensic psychology or psychiatry.

Abigail was nominated by Ms. Rapp- Science:

“Cammie is always prepared when she walks into class. She is an attentive, determined student that strives to truly understand content. She asks questions when needed, and will go above and beyond on nearly every assignment. Cammie is helpful in class to both her teachers and her classmates, and she is a great example to younger students! She’s a joy to have in class!”

Cammie is the daughter of Rebecca and Bobby Cornell.