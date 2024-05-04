A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Donald Lambert

Donald Lambert,76, of Riverton Wyoming, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Shepard of the Valley in Casper, WY. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home.

Don was born November 2, 1947 in North Platte, NE to Melvin and Minnie (Long) Lambert. His family moved to Lusk, WY in May of 1950. He graduated form Niobrara County High School in 1966. Don attended Heavy Equipment Operators trade school and received his certification the summer of 1966. Later that year, he was inducted into the United States Army. After his training he served a year in Vietnam receiving an Honorable Discharge in December of 1968.

In 1969 Don embarked on his heavy equipment career working road construction in Wyoming and Colorado, the Alaskan Pipeline, and the Lucky Mac Gas Hill Uranium Mines. After the mines closed in 1985, Don worked for the Riverton School District as a custodian for over 20 years.

On December 29, 1990 he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Mohring.

Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Lambert; sisters, Patty Lambert of Thermopolis, WY and Kay Lambert of Riverton, WY; stepson, Steve (Lori) Mohring of Colorado Springs, CO; stepdaughter, Stacy Strasser of Lander, WY; step grandson, Mark Strasser of Lander, WY; and the many friends Don has made throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Minnie Lambert; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

