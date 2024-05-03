Cultivating Community: Join us for a Vendor Meet and Greet to discuss the future of the Farmers Market

Calling all artisans, growers, crafters, and creators! Are you passionate about your craft and eager to connect with like-minded individuals? Look no further! The Lander VFW is buzzing with excitement to host the upcoming Vendor Meet & Greet on Tuesday, May 7th at 6 pm. This is your exclusive invitation to join in an evening of camaraderie, collaboration, and creativity.

Whether you have a green thumb, a talent for baking, a knack for crafting, or an eye for art, this event is tailor-made for you. Picture yourself mingling with fellow vendors, swapping stories, and sharing insights on the thriving community of artisans that make up our local Farmers Market. It’s not just an event; it’s a celebration of your passion and dedication to your craft.

At the Vendor Meet & Greet, you’ll have the opportunity to forge connections, exchange ideas, and lay the groundwork for future collaborations. Together, you’ll brainstorm innovative ways to elevate the Farmers Market experience and foster a vibrant marketplace that showcases the best of what our community has to offer.

But that’s not all! Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated inaugural Farmers Market on May 18th, from 9 am to noon, in the heart of Lander, 2nd and Main Street. This is your chance to showcase your talents, connect with local patrons, and contribute to the bustling energy of our vibrant market scene.

Whether you’re a seasoned vendor or a newcomer eager to make your mark, we welcome you with open arms. Join us as we sow the seeds of community, nurture creativity, and cultivate lasting connections. Together, let’s make this Farmers Market season the most memorable one yet! Let’s grow together!