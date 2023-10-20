Shoshoni High School student of the week: Abrianna Kiser

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Abrianna Kiser is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. She is a Senior and participates in Military Science, Track and Field, and Wrestling.

“My favorite school activity has to be wrestling because it teaches a lot. The sport requires discipline and has taught me not to give up.” -Abrianna

Abrianna was nominated by Mr. Wood – Weights:

“Abrianna comes to class every day prepared and ready to work. She is always working to improve and wants to get better at everything she does. She also brings a positive attitude to class which is a huge part of being a leader in my class!“

Abrianna is the daughter of Jami Kiser and Chad Baumann.