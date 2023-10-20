Shoshoni High School student of the week: Abrianna Kiser

Abrianna Kiser is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. She is a Senior and participates in Military Science, Track and Field, and Wrestling.
“My favorite school activity has to be wrestling because it teaches a lot. The sport requires discipline and has taught me not to give up.” -Abrianna
Abrianna was nominated by Mr. Wood – Weights:
“Abrianna comes to class every day prepared and ready to work. She is always working to improve and wants to get better at everything she does. She also brings a positive attitude to class which is a huge part of being a leader in my class!“
Abrianna is the daughter of Jami Kiser and Chad Baumann.