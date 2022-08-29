Seven qualify for state at first LVHS girls swimming, diving meet of the season

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Tigers girls swim team started the season this weekend. The coaching staff has a new look, with new head coach Eric DeClue and new assistant coach Greg Anderson joining returning diving coach Faith Hamilton.

After two weeks of practice, the team was ready to see where they stood. The defending state co-champions hosted two meets at Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center.

Friday’s meet was a relay format and Saturday’s meet was a pentathlon.

Advertisement

The Lander Relays meet featured some relay events that you won’t see again the rest of the season—such as a butterfly relay and a 400 yard medley relay where four swimmers each swim a 100 IM—as well as some individual events.

Teams from Kemmerer, Riverton, and Worland joined Lander for this entertaining kickoff to the season.

The Lander coaches decided to randomly assign their swimmers to events for this meet, which makes for some great team building.

Lander cruised to victory with 396 points over second-place Riverton at 276 points.

Lander took the top spot in 9 of the 12 events: 200 yard medley relay (Lara Robertson, Lainy Duncan, Katelyn Brinda, and Kelsey Plaisted), 200 yard freestyle (Emily Anderson), 400 yard medley relay (Maddie Flint, Divya Forbis, Katy Anderson, Josey Johnson), 50 yard freestyle (Lainy Duncan), Diving (Divya Forbis), 200 yard fly relay (Emily Anderson, Lara Robertson, Kelsey Plaisted, Daegan Reinhardt), 100 yard freestyle (Lara Robertson), 100 yard backstroke (Katy Anderson), and 100 yard breaststroke (Daegan Reinhardt).

Advertisement

The Bruce Gresley Pentathlon on Saturday featured over 100 athletes swimming and/or diving.

Swimmers swam five events with each swimmer’s total times being added together for overall individual places.

Tara Joyce of Cody High School took the top spot with Emma Mitchell from Powell High School in second place. However, Lander took five of the top ten places with Katy

Anderson scoring 3rd, followed by Lainy Duncan (4th), Emily Anderson (5th), Lara Robertson (7th), and Daegan Reinhardt (10th).

In the diving competition, athletes performed 11 dives. Olivia Maertens of Buffalo High School took the top spot with 324.35 points. Sophie Shearin of Lander took 7th with a score of 256.65 qualifying her for the state meet.

Besides Shearin, others qualifying for the state meet this weekend from Lander were swimmers Emily Anderson, Katy Anderson, Lainy Duncan, Daegan Reinhardt, and Lara Robertson.

Divya Forbis qualified in diving for her performance on Friday and in swimming on Saturday.

Athletes have to earn qualifying marks at any of the meets during the season to compete at the state meet in November.

As per Lander tradition, these athletes have now earned the right to wear their green parkas at the coming meets.

More of their teammates will likely be joining them soon.

Besides the headline accomplishments, many smaller victories occurred, from athletes

swimming at their first high school meet, to completing a legal breast stroke race for the first time, to having personal best times.

Coach DeClue felt the team performed “really well for only having two weeks of practice. They really showed us that if they keep buying into what we’re doing in practice this year, they’ll do amazing things.”

Come see some of those amazing things at the next meet Friday September 2nd in Green River, or in Lander Friday September 9th.

The above and below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.

TEAM SCORES: Lander 396, Riverton 276, Kemmerer 244, Worland 188

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Lander A (L. Robertson, L. Duncan, K. Brinda, K. Plaisted) 2:09.42, 2. Worland A 2:09.57, 3. Riverton A 2:11.78, 4. Kemmerer A 2:23.55, Lander B (J. Johnson, B. Else, T. Reisig, D. Reinhardt) 2:23.86

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. E. Anderson LAN 2:11.37, 2. E Thatcher KEM 2:24.53, 3. E. Gunderson WOR 2:28.14, 4. C. Schell LAN 2:39.40, 5. M. Jimenez RIV 2:39.85, 6. A. Dearden KEM 2:44.03, 7. S. DeClercq RIV 2:49.16, 8. M. Clancy LAN 3:00.90

400 Yard Medley: 1. Lander A (M. Flint, D. Forbis, K. Anderson, J. Johnson) 4:42.10, 2. Worland A 4:59.28, 3. Lander B (K. Plaisted, L. Robertson, S. Selley, B. Else) 5:23.64, 4. Riverton 5:27.80

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. L. Duncan LAN 27.42, 2. K Vincent RIV 28.77, 3. K. Batista KEM 28.79, 4. T. Reisig LAN 30.85, 5. M. Jimenez RIV 31.78, 6. H Grasmick RIV 32.28, 7. A. Chitwood RIV 33.92, 8. S. Selley LAN 34.17, 9. D. Shepherd KEM 39.94, 10. A. Perez RIV 40.39, 11. O. Bradley RIV 40.92, 12. K. Aagard WOR 44.12, 13. J. Laird LAN 47.74, 14. M. Smith KEM 51.11, 15. C. DiPaolo RIV 55.61

Diving: 1. D. Forbis LAN 160.60, 2. K. Lockwood KEM 146.15, 3. H. Walker KEM 144.65, 4. K. Julander KEM 143.10, 5. S. Shearin LAN 141.60, 6. H. Kinghorn WOR 111.00

200 Yard Fly Relay: 1. Lander A (E. Anderson, L. Robertson, K. Plaisted, D. Reinhardt) 2:06.65, 2. Worland A 2:11.26, 3. Lander B (K. Brinda, M. Clancy, C. Schell, K. Anderson) 2:14.63, 4. Kemmerer 2:17.46, 5. Riverton 2:28.51, 6. Worland B 2:31.48

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. L. Robertson LAN 58.03, 2. K. Anderson LAN 1:00.87, 3. M. Newell WOR 1:03.75, 4. A. Peart RIV 1:14.18, 5. S. Selley LAN 1:15.43, 6. H. Grasmick RIV 1:16.59, 7. D. Shepherd KEM 1:36.66, 8. O. Bradley RIV 1:38.33, 9. M. Smith KEM 2:01.46, 10. C. DiPaolo RIV 2:08.25

500 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Kemmerer 5:51.11, 2. Lander A (J. Laird, J. Johnson, M. Flint, L. Duncan) 5:56.93, 3. Riverton 6:17.52, 4. Worland A 6:19.15, 5. Worland B 7:18.80

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Kemmerer A 1:55.34, 2. Worland A 1:56.57, 3. Riverton (M. Jimenez, C. Smith, J. Spradlin, K. Vincent) 2:01.55, 4. Lander A (K. Brinda, D. Reinhardt, J. Laird, E. Anderson) 2:13.34, 5. Kemmerer B 2:14.59, 6. Worland B 2:30.71

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. K. Anderson LAN 1:04.09, 2. K. Plaisted LAN 1:15.33, 3. M. Flint LAN 1:16.18, 4. M. Clancy LAN 1:24.13, 5. J. Griffith RIV 1:25.18, 6. L. Nowland RIV 1:25.42, 7. A. Peart RIV 1:25.71, 9. B. Else LAN 1:32.35, 10. A. Chitwood RIV 1:38.86

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. D. Reinhardt LAN 1:20.04, 2. D. Forbis LAN 1:21.50, 3. K. Vincent RIV 1:26.26, 4. T. Thatcher KEM 1:28.31, 5. C. Smith RIV 1:30.34, 6. J. Johnson LAN 1:30.61, 7. K. Brinda LAN 1:37.70

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Kemmerer A 4:16.09, 2. Worland A 4:31.39, 3. Lander B (M. Clancy, C. Schell, S. Shelley, E. Anderson) 4:44.72, 4. Riverton A (L. Nowland, J. Spradlin, S. DeClercq, M. Jimenez) 5:04.11, 5. Lander A (T. Reisig, J. Laird, M. Flint, L. Duncan) 5:15.63, 6. Worland B 5:15.89, 7. Kemmerer B 5:24.66, 8. Worland C 6:14.68

—-

Bruce Gresley Petnathlon 8/27/22

(Top 2 plus Local Results only)

Diving

O. Maertens BUF 324.35, 2. K. Jensen POW 323.60, 7. S. Shearin LAN 256.65

Combined Swimming Events Overall Places: 1. T. Joyce COD 4:35.11, 2. E. Mitchell POW 4:47.46, 3. K. Anderson LAN 4:54, 4. L. Duncan LAN 5:01.32, 5. E. Anderson LAN 5:01.36, 7. L. Robertson LAN 5:04.69, 10. D. Reinhardt LAN 5:14.55, 15. D. Forbis LAN 5:17.68, 24. M. Flint LAN 5:35.90, 27. J. Johnson LAN 5:38.86, 32. K. Vincent RIV 5:42.66, 33. K. Brinda LAN 5:43.17, 35. J Griffith RIV 5:44.60, 37. K. Plaisted LAN 5:48.71, 40. T. Reisig LAN 5:50.36, 46. C. Mikesell RIV 6:04.88, 49. C. Smith RIV 6:08.81, 50. C. Schell LAN 6:09.32, 57. L. Newland RIV 6:22.15, 61. M. Jimenez RIV 6:30.29, 62. J. Spradlin RIV 6:33.25, 65. M. Clancy LAN 6:36.42, 67. A. Peart RIV 6:38.83, 68. H. Grasmick RIV 6:43.08, 75. A Chitwood RIV 7:12.48, 79. S. DeClercq 7:32.29

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. T. Joyce COD 1:00.02, 2. E. Mitchell POW 1:04.23, 3. K. Anderson LAN 1:04.60. 7. L. Duncan LAN 1:09.98, 8. E. Anderson LAN 1:10.05, 9. L. Robertson LAN 1:10.10, 18. D. Forbis LAN 1:12.74, 20. D. Reinhardt LAN 1:14.01, 29. M. Flint LAN 1:18.13, 33. J. Johnson LAN1:20.36, 34. J. Griffith RIV 1:20.76, 37. K. Brinda LAN 1:21.65, 40, K. Plaisted LAN 1:22.69, 42. C. Schell LAN 1:24.24, 43. K. Vincent RIV 1:24.38, 51. T. Reisig LAN 1:26.88, 55.C. Mikesell RIV 1:29.42, 57. C. Smith RIV 1:31.34, 60. M. Jimenez RIV 1:33.12, 63. L. Nowland RIV 1:33.78, 66. M. Clancy LAN 1:34.43, 70. J. Spradlin RIV 1:35.38, 75. H. Grasmick RIV 1:39.40, 77. A. Peart RIV 1:42.72, 83. A. Chitwood RIV 1:51.25, 85. S. DeClercq RIV 1:41.23

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. T. Joyce COD 1:01.31, 2. K. Anderson LAN 1:04.31, 4. L. Robertson 1:04.39, 6. D. Reinhardt LAN 1:07.84, 10. E. Anderson LAN 1:09.70, 12. L. Duncan LAN 1:10.39, 15. J. Johnson LAN 1:12.04, 16. K. Brinda LAN 1:12.47, 20. D. Forbis LAN 1:13.08, 24. M. Flint LAN 1:13.93, 26. K. Plaisted LAN 1:14.99, 27. J. Griffith RIV 1:15.31, 30. K. Vincent RIV 1:16.07, 36. T. Reisig LAN 1:17.41, 47. C. Smith RIV 1:23.53, 51. L. Nowland RIV 1:24.82, 55. A. Peart RIV 1:25.33, 63. C. Schell LAN 1:26.76, 65. M. Clancy LAN 1:26.84, 65. M. Jimenez RIV 1:26.97, 66. S. Selley LAN 1:27.24, 67. C. Mikesell RIV 1:27.35, 75. J. Spradlin RIV 1:30.81, 80. H. Grasmick RIV 1:33.06, 82. S. DeClercq RIV 1:35.66, 83. A. Chitwood RIV 1:36.13, Exhibition A. Osorio LAN 1:53.67, J. Laird LAN 2:06.64

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. T. Joyce COD 24.89, 2. E. Mitchell POW 26.36, 4. L. Robertson LAN 27.16, 5. E. Anderson LAN 27.17, 6. K. Anderson LAN 27.24, 7. L. Duncan LAN 27.35, 15. D. Forbis LAN 28.00, 16. D. Reinhardt LAN 28.11, 22. J. Griffith RIV 28.93, 26. J. Johnson LAN 29.17, 32. M. Flint LAN 29.50, 36. C. Smith RIV 29.93, 45. K. Brinda LAN 30.59, 48. C. Mikesell RIV 31.09, 49. C. Schell LAN 31.14, 50. T. Reisig LAN 31.39, 52. J. Spradlin RIV 31.47, 53. M. Jimenez RIV 31.52, 55. K. Plaisted LAN 31.66, 57. L. Nowland RIV 31.86, 61. S. Selley LAN 32.15, 66. M. Clancy LAN 32.79, 67. H. Grasmick RIV 32.85, 71. A. Peart RIV 33.10, 81. A. Chitwood RIV 35.19, 86. S. DeClercq RIV 36.22, Exhibition: A. Osorio LAN 38.72, O. Bradley39.97, A. Perez RIV 42.97, J. Laird 49.63, C. DiPaolo RIV 53.77

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. E. Mitchell POW 1:13.08, 2. L. Duncan LAN 1:13.09, 3. E. Anderson LAN 1:15.22, 7. K. Anderson 1:17.98, 12. D. Forbis LAN 1:21.11, 18. D. Reinhardt LAN 1:23.62, 22. C. Mikesell RIV 1:24.76, 23. T. Reisig LAN 1:24.85, 24. L. Robertson LAN 25.12, 26. K. Vincent RIV 1:25.92, 31. M. Flint LAN 1:27.55, 34. K. Plaisted LAN 1:28.99, 38. J. Johnson LAN 1:30.89, 42. K. Brinda LAN 1:33.09, 47. C. Smith RIV 1:34.77, 49. C. Schell LAN 1:35.46, 54. J. Griffith RIV 1:36.56, 58. L. Nowland RIV 1:38.89, 59. S. Selley LAN 1:39.06, 60. H. Grasmick RIV 1:39.31, 66. A. Peart RIV 1:42.47, 68. J. Spradlin RIV 1:43.13, 69. M. Jimenez RIV 1:45.17, 73. M. Clancy LAN 1:45.56, 77. A. Chitwood RIV 1:48.40, 82. S. DeClercq RIV 2:01.20, Exhibition: A. Osorio LAN 2:03.14

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. T. Joyce COD 53.54, 2. L. Robertson LAN 57.92, 3. E. Anderson LAN 59.22, 6. K. Anderson LAN 1:00.04, 9. L. Duncan LAN 1:00.51, 11. D, Reinhardt LAN 1:00.97, 15. D. Forbis LAN 1:02.75, 17. J. Griffith RIV 1:03.04, 28. K. Brinda LAN 1:05.37, 32. J. Johnson LAN 1:06.40, 33. M. Flint LAN 1:06.79, 36. K. Vincent RIV 1:07.11, 44. S. Chloe RIV 1:09.24, 46. T. Reisig LAN 1:09.83, 47. K. Plaisted LAN 1:10.38, 51. C. Schell LAN 1:11.72, 52. C. Mikesell RIV 1:12.26, 54. J. Spradlin RIV 1:12.46, 56. L. Nowland RIV 1:12.80, 59. M. Jimenez RIV 1:13.51, 62. S. Selley LAN 1:13.96, 65. A. Peart RIV 1;15.22, 72. M. Clancy LAN 1:16.80, 74. H. Grasmick RIV 1:18.46, 78. S. DeClercq RIV 1:20.05, 82. A. Chitwood RIV 1:21.51, Exhibition: A. Osorio LAN 1:27.49, O. Bradley RIV 1:33.88, A. Perez RIV 1:45.22, L. Justice LAN 2:01.86