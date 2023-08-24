Search efforts continue to day four for missing hiker in Wind River Range

(Wind River Range, WY) – Search efforts will continue today for missing Minnesota man John Diepholz. h/t Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

Diepholz was reported missing to Sublette County Dispatch on Monday August 21st at 4pm after he was overdue from a planned 11-day journey into the Wind River Range beginning August 5th.

John is 64 years old; he is 6’ 3” inches tall, and 170 pounds. He was reported to be hiking to the area surrounding Wall Lake by himself and was due out of the mountains on August 16th.

Advertisement

Tip Top Search and Rescue and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office personnel have been searching on the ground and by helicopter in the area since Tuesday for any sign of John.

Tip Top Search members have talked to and interviewed over two hundred people in the field hiking the area so far.

Weather had hindered initial helicopter and ground team operations earlier this week. However, today the weather is expected to improve and will allow for greater search operations.

Today marks day four of the search, and day three of air and ground operations. Search operations are focusing on identified areas of interest near Wall Lake, the area is approximately 15 miles in from the Elk Hart trailhead.

Advertisement

The public is asked to come forward with any sightings or information regarding John’s whereabouts.

At this time, we are not requesting additional search assistance from the public.

We would like to thank you public for coming forward with tips and information. Also, SCSO staff, Tip Top Volunteers, and the Bridger Teton National Forest for their support.

Advertisement