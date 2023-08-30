Hiker found dead after fall from Gannett Peak Sunday, FCSO reports

(Fremont County, WY) – A hiker is reported to have died after taking a fall from Gannett Peak Sunday morning, according to a release shared by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on August 30.

Although the body of the hiker was recovered the next day, their name has not been made publicly available.

The release is below.

“The Sheriff’s Office received an Emergency “in Reach” activation just below the summit of Gannett Peak around 9:00AM. We were able to contact the subscriber who reported that his hiking partner had apparently fallen from the peak as he had heard commotion, rocks falling and then was unable to communicate with him.

“Due to bad weather, an aerial search couldn’t be conducted until around 2PM that same day, without results. The surviving hiking partner was airlifted out of the wilderness and the search continued the next day.

“Around 9AM the next morning the deceased victim was located on a glacier several hundred feet below where he had fallen by Tip Top Search and Rescue out of Sublette County.

“A specialized crew from Grand Teton National Park, “the Jenny Lake Climbing Rangers” flew into the area and were able to recover his body from the glacier at about 12,800 feet elevation without further incident.

“The case remains under investigation.”