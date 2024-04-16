Wyoming Game and Fish Commission releases statement regarding Sublette County wolf incident

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, charged with oversight of the Game and Fish Department, issues this statement regarding the recent incident in Sublette County and the conviction of the Defendant for Illegal Possession of a Warm-blooded Wildlife.

By way of this statement, the Commission denounces the actions that were revealed following the Department’s investigation of the incident. The actions of the defendant do not represent the value Wyoming people and our Commission have for our incredible and priceless wildlife resources.

For over one hundred years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has successfully managed Wyoming’s wildlife. Wyoming has proven itself to be the gold standard in wildlife management. This incident perpetrated by one individual does not represent a failure in wildlife policy or management.

We wish to be clear: We support the investigation conducted by the Department. We recognize and appreciate the work of the Department and the work of the Wardens involved. We’re satisfied that every tool we have available was used, and used to the best of our ability. The Department has acted with transparency and in compliance with Wyoming law.

The Governor had a joint call with a few state officials and stakeholders to discuss what occurred in Sublette County. We stand ready to provide any support or coordination deemed necessary on this issue.