Missing hiker found dead on August 24 after fatal fall above Spider Lake, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reports

(Wind River Range, WY) – The body of missing Minnesota hiker John Diepholz was reportedly discovered today, August 24, in the early afternoon hours on the fourth day of the search, according to a press release issued from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

The full release is below.

“John Diepholz, who had been reported overdue earlier this week was on a solo trip into the Wind River Range, which began on August 5th and he was due to return on August 16th. After John failed to contact his family, a search and rescue plan was formulated.

“This morning at approximately 11:30AM Tip Top Search and Rescue members located an unresponsive male near an unnamed lake above Spider Lake. The man had succumbed to injuries which were consistent with a fall. The man was later identified as our missing hiker, John Diepholz.

“We want to thank the public and backcountry hikers for getting the word out and keeping an eye out for John. As well as all agencies involved including the Bridger Teton National Forest, Tip Top Search and Rescue, and the SCSO for coordinating efforts to successfully find him.

“Tip Top Search and Rescue, and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John for their loss. It was not the outcome any of us wanted, but we can at least bring some closure to all involved.”