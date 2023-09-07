No sign of missing 76-year-old hiker in Wind River Range as search continues

On Saturday, September 2nd Steven Allen Keller (76 YOA) became separated from his companions just a short distance from the group’s camp near Steamboat Lake in the Wind River Mountains, within the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The members of Steven’s party immediately began searching for Steven. After several hours of searching on their own, the party reached out for help by pressing an SOS on a satellite communication device.

The following morning crews from Fremont County Search and Rescue were flown into the area to begin searching. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wyoming National Guard as well as Tip Top Search and Rescue’s UH-1 helicopter transported searchers into the area and provided an aerial search.

Severe weather hampered aerial search efforts on Monday. Tribal Game and Fish officials also went into the area on Monday and began searching. As weather allowed, aerial searches were resumed and more ground search teams were inserted into the area by Helicopter.

The remoteness of the area, the high elevation, and the extremely rugged terrain have made searching extremely difficult and there has been no sign of the missing man. As the search continues, anyone with any information which may be helpful to the search effort is encouraged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office or the Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Game and Fish Office.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the efforts of all involved to include Volunteer Fremont County Search and Rescue Members, Tip Top Search and Rescue, Tribal Game and Fish officials, Tribal leaders, and family and friends of Steven Keller.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Steven Keller as they face this trying time with many unknowns.

No further information is available at this time.