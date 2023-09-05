Search continues for 76-year-old California hiker reported missing in Wind River Mountains since Saturday

(Wind River Range, WY) – The search continues for a 76-year-old California hiker who was reported missing on Saturday, September 2, following various weather condition setbacks over the Labor Day weekend, according to a release issued by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on September 5.

“On Saturday September 2nd, 2023 at around 4:30 in the afternoon, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the Wind River mountains.

“The Sheriff’s Office was advised that a 76- year-old California man had become separated from his group while hiking in a remote area of the Wind River Mountains on the Wind River Reservation.

“Crews were inserted into the area by helicopter on the morning of September 3rd and the search has been underway since. The search is being conducted as a joint effort between Fremont County Search and Rescue crews and Tribal Game and Fish.

“Weather conditions have severely impacted the search effort as thunderstorms have moved through the area and limited the ability to conduct air operations at times.”

