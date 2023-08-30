SAR member injured during hiker rescue in second reported Gannett Peak incident from August 27

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County Search and Rescue Crews were very active over this last weekend, running two separate missions for different incidents, one of which resulted in a fatality, according to a release shared by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on August 30.

The hiker in the second incident was reported to have suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” but a Search and Rescue team member sustained a severe fracture during the rescue.

“A second incident was also reported Sunday afternoon regarding another “inReach” activation on Grasshopper Creek below Gannet Peak. A hiker had been injured when he had fallen in a boulder patch and was unable to move.

“Lander Search and Rescue Crews were flown into a lower landing zone and had to hike several miles to the patient as the area he was in was inaccessible by air.

“Crews were unable to make it to the patient due to high water flowing in the creek and had to stay overnight. The same specialized crew from Grand Teton National Park was able to affect the rescue without further incident the next day. The victim suffered non-life- threatening injuries.

“As our ground crews were departing from this second incident one of our volunteer Search and Rescue members sustained a severe fracture when a rock fell on her lower leg. She was also transported out of the area by the Teton National Park Rangers to a lower elevation and then by Classic Air Medical to the hospital.

“The remaining SAR members were flown out of the area later that afternoon with assistance from Tip Top Search and Rescue out of Sublette County.

“Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee expressed appreciation for all the efforts of our volunteer search and rescue members as well as the Grand Teton National Park, Jenny Lake Climbing Rangers, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Tip Top Search and Rescue and Classic Air Medical. Sheriff Lee also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life on Gannett Peak.”