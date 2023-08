(Wind River Range, WY) – Tip Top Search and Rescue is seeking public assistance to locate John Diepholz, according to a press release issued from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on August 22.

John is in the Wind River Range out of the Elkhart Park Trailhead in the greater Wall Lake area, the post states, and if you have seen John you are urged to please contact Sublette County dispatch at 307-367-4378.

Below are more pictures of John and his camping equipment.

