Roller derby brawl, craft fair, quilt retreat, dart tourney, and more events kick off Spring Break in Fremont County!

Welcome, Spring! (Is it premature to say so? I don’t want to jinx it!) You never know, because springtime in Wyoming might mean that the days could start nice and sunny with blue skies, and then the afternoon could quickly turn cloudy, windy, and cold. But we’re just at the second to last weekend of March, so who knows what Mother Nature has in store!

Fortunately, there are still plenty of indoor events that are going on, and more and more fun things are planned as we move closer to summer. Gardens are being planned as garden centers are opening up…there’s a Spring craft fair in Lander, a livestock (lamb and hog) sale in Riverton, a quilt retreat, and a roller derby brawl…oh, and FYI, there will be 400 athletes from around the state in Lander this weekend for the State gymnastics championships at Lander Valley High School, so show those out-of-towners some of that Fremont County hospitality!

If you don’t see your event listed below, be sure to get it into the County 10 events calendar; we want to know what you have going on, too! And as you’re out and about this fine week of Spring Break, take along an umbrella just in case…stay dry, be safe, and most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

This is the last weekend to fly to CWC’s Robert A. Peck Theater to see Peter Pan, continuing with performances tonight and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $ 12 for adults, $10 for students, and are available online or at the box office: More information (and to get tix), visit the CWC website at cwc.edu.

The Lander Spring Craft Fair & Expo kicks off tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Over 50 unique vendors and a creation station for the kids! Admission is free! More info on the Facebook page, or contact Amy Federer at 307-349-8343,

The UW Biodiversity Institute is having an interesting Lander Science Cafe tonight from 6:30-8:00 PM at the CWC Outreach Center, 120 Enterprise Blvd. Learn about the latest in conservation and biodiversity science plus a Q&A session. Guest Speakers are Alyssa Baldwin talking about beavers and beaver dams, Melanie Torres talking about amphibian decline and diseases, and Audrey Lindsteadt, who will speak about beetles (not the band). This event is free and open to the public and…free pizza! For more information, visit the UW Biodiversity website or Facebook page.

The Dubois Chamber is having its last Easter Beef Raffle of the (winter) season tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Rustic Pine, 119 East Ramshorn. For more info about their upcoming Spring events and activities, visit their website or Facebook page. (And speaking of Dubois, we always look forward to their Friday Night Rodoes in the summer! If you’d like to be a sponsor, visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo Facebook page for a form. First rodeo is June 14th!)

Rock climbers…WyoClimbers is hosting a Reel Rock 18 Film Tour event tonight at The Rock Church,150 Baldwin Creek Road. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; showtime is at 7:00 p.m. Learn more about the shows on the RR18 Tour by visiting the website, or about CWC’s WyoClimbers at wyomingclimbers.org. Find more info and updates on the WyoClimbers Facebook page.

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means…put on your dancing shoes (and boots) and dance to the tunes of Jess Corbett Band at the Riverton Senior Center’s Friday Night Dance, Feel free to bring a snack to share (no alcohol, please), and some money to top the band. The senior center is located at 303 East Lincoln and Broadway. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Got eggs? The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market continues to serve you with all kinds of products and goodies from your local producers, and they thank you for your support! Check them out in the Little Wind River Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit their Facebook group or visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners website at fcgarden.org.

Sweetwater Garden in Riverton is celebrating its 25th anniversary! Stop in today between 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. for the festivities, cake, and goodies…plus, enter the drawing to win one of four Sweetwater Garden gift certificates. The grand prize is a fabulous wind spinner! For more info, check out their Facebook page.

Nothing like a nice tragic love story to open up the Spring season! The Lander Opera Group’s MET Opera Live in HD will be Charles Gounod’s Romeo Et Juliette in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library today from 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (be in your seats by 10:55 a.m.) This is a free event, but donations of $10 for adults and $5 for students is appreciated. The library is located at 451 N Second Streett; for more information, email [email protected]

Hey, the St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans aren’t over! It’s the 2nd Annual St. Paddy’s Day Dart Tournament at Livestock Liquors 107 S. 7th St East in Riverton. Sign-ups start at 12:00 Noon.; play begins at 2:00 p.m. $10 per person entry fee. Food bucket specials…wear green! For more information, visit The Fremont County Darts Facebook page.

Quilters, there is the Cabin Fever Mystery Quilt Retreat this weekend at the Riverton Library, 1330 West Park. Choose from three quilt sizes (Throw, King, and Queen). For complete information, call Heritage Quilts at 307-240-2229 or visit their Facebook page.

Here’s an awesome way to roll in Spring Break! Watch skaters from across Wyoming compete in the Spring Break Brawl & Art Crawl this Saturday in the Fremont Center at Fremont County Fairgrounds. Art by local artists will also be on display. Doors open at 1:00 p.m.; scrimmage starts at 2:00 p.m.Tickets are $10 and are limited, so hopefully, there are still some left! Visit the Fremont County Roller Derby’s Facebook page for more information or call Lloyd Bynon at (307) 851-0157.

The CWC Ag & Equine Center will be hosting the Fremont County 4-H and FFA’s Lamb & Hog Sale this weekend. Sift will be this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and then the sale commences on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Check out the CWC Ag & Equine Center’s Facebook page for some photos and more information.



