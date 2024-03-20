More

    #WhatsHappening: Spring Break Brawl & Art Crawl this Saturday in Riverton

    #whatshappening
    #whatshappening
    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Roller Derby is hosting skaters from across Wyoming this Saturday for the Spring Break Brawl & Art Crawl in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds.

    Skaters will be divided into teams and must race to earn as many points as possible in 20 minutes. Additionally, they will host some local artists for you to view during this event – a few tables are still available. Contact Lloyd Bynon at (307) 851-0157.

    Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the public, and the scrimmage fiasco will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are limited, so contact them via Facebook to reserve your ticket!

    Advertisement
    h/t Fremont County Roller Derby
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.