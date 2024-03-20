WhatsHappening: State gymnastics championship in Lander March 22-23

(Lander, WY) – Rising Stars Gymnastics is hosting the state gymnastics championship at Lander Valley High School on March 22 & 23. Four hundred athletes from around the state will compete in this event those two days.

They will set up tomorrow, Thursday, March 21, at 5 p.m. and can use as much help as possible. Just meet them at the Lander Valley High School. A semi will be there with the equipment. The takedown is on Saturday at 6 p.m., and any help would be appreciated.

Check out the different session times for the levels below.

Advertisement

To learn more about Rising Star Gymnastics or for more information about the state gymnastics championship, click here.