The Lander Spring Craft Fair & Expo is this weekend!

    The 2024 Lander Spring Craft Fair & Expo March 22 & 23

    Don’t miss the 2024 Craft Fair & Expo sponsored by Another Beautiful Creation. With more than 50 unique vendors showcasing their creations, you can find the perfect gift and support small businesses in Fremont County!

    When: Friday, March 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Where: Lander Community Center
    950 Buena Vista Dr
    Lander, WY 82520

    Admission is free!

    A creative station with games will be available for the kids.

    If you have questions or are interested in vending at the craft fair, contact Amy Federer, 307-349-8343, or [email protected].

