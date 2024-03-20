The Lander Spring Craft Fair & Expo is this weekend!

Don’t miss the 2024 Craft Fair & Expo sponsored by Another Beautiful Creation. With more than 50 unique vendors showcasing their creations, you can find the perfect gift and support small businesses in Fremont County!
When: Friday, March 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Lander Community Center
950 Buena Vista Dr
Lander, WY 82520
Admission is free!
A creative station with games will be available for the kids.
If you have questions or are interested in vending at the craft fair, contact Amy Federer, 307-349-8343, or [email protected].