RoadAdvisory: WY 28 South Pass roads currently closed while crews address crash

(South Pass, WY) – WY 28 South Pass roads are currently closed while crews address a crash, according to a message on the WYDOT page and scanner traffic overheard by County 10 staff around 12:50 PM.

The roads closed are areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47,” “Between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate,” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

There is currently no known estimated opening time.

County 10 will update this post as more information is obtained.