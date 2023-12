(South Pass, WY) – As of about 3:50 PM, WY 28 South Pass roads have reopened following a closure that began around 12:45 PM on Friday afternoon, December 15.

The closure was caused by an overturned semi truck that blocked both lanes of travel for about three hours.

As of this writing there is no confirmation as to the cause of the crash, or if there were any injuries reported. County 10 will provide further updates if available.

h/t Barbara Cartwright