Riverton hip hop artist’s music sees big numbers in streaming

(Riverton, WY)—ThreeStars Friday, a.k.a. Shane Wavy, might be the hidden gem of Fremont County’s music scene. His music falls into the alternative hip hop and phonk, a new hyper pop.

His song “Dumb (feat. Riff Raff)” has nearly 50,000 streams.

Friday currently lives in Riverton and produces his own music under his own label, Rez Rich Records.

“It’s like one of the best views I wake up to. That’s what keeps me going. I love Riverton and the community,” he said.

He sees Riverton’s potential for hosting bigger artists.

“I just want to bring more bigger artists here to maybe our casino or other rodeo events because it seems like they always go around us to like Cheyenne or somewhere else. We are the biggest demographic and we’re in Central Wyoming. We need something.” h/t Shane Wavy

Friday grew up across from St. Stephens and attended St. Margaret’s through sixth grade. He went to high school on the reservation so he could play sports.

Growing up around here and making music starting in high school, he understands the lack of opportunities for kid-friendly studios.

“Every time I’d go to studios around here, it was always shady and it just felt like the vibe was off. No kid should be around people trying to be like rappers or gangsters that have the studio equipment. It’s like we need some place for the kids to go to record that’s not dangerous.

“So that’s what I’m kind of focused on, and I’m trying to get something for the kids so they can record without having to record on their phone or like relying on third party people who aren’t gonna be there half the time and just rip them off.”

Friday began navigating and reaching out to producers in high school. He’s been contacted by famous producers such as GothBoiClique as well.

“I try to work with more family-friendly oriented artists and producers that have better beats. I want to make nice music, not just music that’s trying to portray how the reservation isn’t, you know. I feel like you should be trying to make feel-good music instead of just all this struggle rapper wannabe music.”

He also shared a few words of wisdom to those looking to get into music:

“Be themselves. Just work and just do the 1000 hour rule where you put 1000 hours into whatever you’re doing because it’ll pay off no matter what you do. Practice makes perfect. It’s not who or how or who you know. It’s like how good you are. And from there, you’re valuable to those around you. And just be a good person. There’s too many people in America right now just being selfish. You gotta be like for everyone, you know, we gotta love each other more. Positivity though, is kind of small, but it helps the world.”

You can find Friday’s music on all major streaming platforms under the name Shane Wavy.