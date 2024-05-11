More

    Hot Day in Shoshoni – 1A/2A Regional Track

    Randy Tucker
    Wind River freshman Emery Nicholas qualified in the 300-meter hurdles - h/t Randy Tucker
    Dubois sophomore Zander Hawkins leading his heat just seconds away from fracturing his ankle on the final hurdle – h/t Randy Tucker

    Teams from across the western half of Wyoming converged on Shoshoni for the regional track championships on Friday. All eight of Fremont County’s 1A or 2A schools were represented in Fort Washakie, Dubois, Arapahoe Charter, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, Wind River, St. Stephen’s, Wyoming Indian and host Shoshoni.

    Starter Tony Garber of Sheridan – h/t Randy Tucker

    The meet continues Saturday with finals in the sprints and hurdles, along with the other half of the field events and relays.

    Emma and Lily Miller of Wind River competed with Shoshoni’s Prestley Barta in the high jump. Emma Miller celebrated a personal best of 5-1 with coach Sarah Remacle. – h/t Randy Tucker

    Friday Regional Track Action – h/t Randy Tucker

