Car show, rummage sale, trap shoot, fundraisers, chocolate and Mother’s Day…all this weekend in the 10!

Looks like lovely weather for a lovely Mother’s Day weekend! What a weird cold spell we had…I’ve been looking outside in the mornings, wondering if I’ll ever be able to get to work on my garden. But never fear, there’s always something happening and something else to do in Fremont County, and May is becoming pretty packed!

There’s an FFA plant sale going on, a rummage sale for the fur babies, a car show at Riverton High School, and A Chocolate Affair (because moms and chocolate go hand-in-hand!)…local shops and restaurants may be offering Mother’s Day specials, so make a shopping date, or make some brunch reservations and enjoy spending time with the most important women in your life…because you wouldn’t be here without them!

Speaking of rummage sales…have you listed your garage sale on County 10 Garage Sales? If you’ve done a fair amount of spring cleaning, that’s a perfect platform to use in order to get your garage/yard sale event out there to the public. Garage sale dates and times, all in one place!

The County 10 event calendar is also filling up, which is a good thing…so if you’re having an event, meeting, class, workshop, concert, etc., get it posted so we can all mark our calendars and plan this fabulous summer! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and then enter your information. You can even upload a flyer or poster!

So enjoy the weekend, hug your mom, be safe, drive responsibly, and most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

Riverton FFA will be having its Plant Sale today from 4:45 to 5:00 p.m. and then tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 851 College View Drive (behind the Career Center). Tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, flowers, hanging baskets….come see all of the great things that the General Ag students and staff have been doing! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

There’s a Small Annual Vaccine Day today from 9:00-5:00 p.m. at Lander Valley Animal Hospital. Get discounted dog and cat vaccines! First come, first served. For more information, visit the LVAH Facebook page.

It’s Friday night, and that means putting on your dancin’ shoes and cuttin’ a rug at another Friday Night Dance from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Tonight’s featured band is The Classics. Bring a snack to share and a tip for the band. For more information, call the RSCC at 307-856-6332.

Special live music going on tonight at The Maverick Lounge in Lander! The band Pleasure People out of Casper is on tour and will be featuring and celebrating their album release of “All Black & Blue”. There will also be guest performers, including John Kirlin all the way from Sheridan! For more information, visit The Maverick’s Facebook page. For more information about the band, visit their website or Facebook page.

On Saturday…

It’s all for the fur babies! The 2nd Annual Pet Connection Rummage Sale & Pet Adoption is happening today from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 1443 West Main Street. Come for some “thrifting fun and adoptable pet snuggles.” Browse through an eclectic assortment of items, but be sure to visit all of the adiorable dogs and cats available who are looking for their forever home! Admission is free and all proceeds go towards saving the lives of Fremont County’s homeless animals (have things you’d like to donate? Drop them by on Friday before 5:00 p.m.) For more information and updates on the event, visit their Facebook page.

There’s a No-Till Gardening With Cardboard & Compost class at CWC this morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at CWC’s Alpine Institute Education Farm, 50 Field Station Road in Lander. This is a free class put on by Join Jonah Sloven of Sweet Hollow Farm and Ethan Page from CWC’s Beginning Farmer Training Program. You’ll learn how to use cardboard and compost to help reduce weeds and build soil, without machinery or herbicides (and save yourself some backaches)! The class is free, but be sure to register and get the complete info on their eventbrite site.

Don’t forget that the Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market is now in the Riverton City Hall parking lot…same time, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Make it a part of your spring/summer morning ritual! Want to be a vendor? For more information, call Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562. Visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners’ website at fcgarden.org.

Also in Riverton, check out the Riverton High School Car Show today starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Riverton High School North Parking Lot,Cars, trucks, bikes, and semis…there will be food trucks, ice cream, raffle and prizes! It’s $10 for vehicle admittance; $2 for a walk-around. For more information, visit the RHS Wolverines Facebook page.

The 2nd Annual Dubois 4-H Trap Shoot Fundraiser starts at 9:00 a.m. today at the Dubois Gun Range, 50 Mustang Drive. For ages 8 and up…there will be a silent auction, prizes and a cash lunch stand. Come out and support your local 4H! For more information, call Joan at 307-850-8242 or Stephanie 307-851-2390.

Also in Dubois is a big Yard Sale at Warm Valley Lodge today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 5643 Hwy 26. It’s their annual spring cleaning event…furniture, appliances, bedroom set, puzzles, plants and more! More info, visit the WVL Facebook page.

Did you know that it’s World Migratory Bird Day? Join the Audubon Rockies and the good folks at the Sinks Canyon State Park Visitors Center today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, for a fun time for kids of all ages to learn about native and migratory birds, participate in interactive games and some hands-on activities, and to learn about creating bird-friendly habitats. The visitor’s center is located at 3079 Sinks Canyon Rd. For more information, visit the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page.

The Pioneer Museum’s Mount Hope Cemetary Trek is today at 10:00 a.m. Meet at the cemetery gates, 683 Mt Hope Drive. Meet at the cemetery gates at 10:00 a.m.; a docent will take you through about a mile walk through the cemetery to learn about the notable Lander pioneers that are buried there. Reservations are required, $10 per person; call 307-332-3373. (FYI…many years ago, my morning running route used to be through an old cemetery…needless to say, It was the perfect nice, quiet place to run and reflect!) For more information, visit the Pioneer Museum’s Facebook page.

It’s geared up to be “one beautiful day” for an opera as the Lander Opera Group holds their MET Opera Live in HD of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti Street. Be in your seats by 10:55. This is a free event, but donations of $10 for adults and $5 for students are appreciated. For more information, email [email protected].

The Riverton Museum Children’s Exploration Series presents the ‘Rendezvous Experience’ today from 11:00 a.m to12:30 p.m. CJ will be talking about the history of the Rendezvous site, and will have some items and furs on hand for kids to look at and touch (maybe he’ll also speak about the popular, annual 1838 Rendezvous happening this year from July 3-7). This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Riverton Museum’s Facebook page or call the museum at 307-856-2665.

Chocolate lovers always look forward to the Soroptomists’ “A Chocolate Affair”, an event filled with samplings of the best chocolate in Fremont County! This year it’s being held at the Riverton Elks Club from 6:00-8:00 p.m., 207 East Main Street. Maybe take mom to dinner, and then stop by to indulge in all the decadence! Tickets are $25; go to their Eventbrite link to purchase. The Soroptimists are celebrating 50 years of helping women of Fremont County…always a great event for a great cause. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Morton/Kinnear Fire Department is holding its 2nd Annual BBQ & Bingo tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the fire hall, 11521 Hwy 26, right there off the highway next to the store. BBQ, gun raffle, bake sale, silent acution…tickets are $30 presale, $35 at the door and available at the Kinnear Store. For more information, call Mike Sparks at 307-714-1712, Cody Scott at 307-797-6655 or Jeff Gillett 307-277-9785.

Arts, crafts and cocktails! Tonight is WYO Parks’ Wings Over Wyoming adult coloring night at Bar 223 (Lincoln Street Bakery), 223 Lincoln Street. Learn about pollinators and color a poster of your own to take home with you. Free and open to the public! For more information about the Wyoming State Parks, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.