RivertonBiz: Java Java adds a new location on Federal

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY)—Java Java Espresso will open a second drive-thru location in the next month or so. The new location is on the corner of Spencer and Federal, and will boast an expanded menu.

Don’t worry; their current location on Main isn’t going anywhere. They also recently partnered with the new Rise and Shine Airport Café at Central Wyoming Regional Airport to provide a barista to caffeinate restaurant patrons and travelers.

One fun new addition to their Federal location menu is a flavored soda with different flavors and cream, often called a “dirty soda.” Since they will operate with a full kitchen, you can also expect to find homemade soups in the fall, salads in the summer, and baked goods at the new location. They will also have vanilla soft ice cream with some basic toppings.

The Federal location will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start, shared Jaidyn Herron-Apodaca, Java Java manager. And will be closed on Saturdays.

Like the Main Street location, it will be a drive-thru only. No walk-ups.

Java Java co-owner Carla Apodaca shared that she has had her eye on that Federal/Spencer corner lot for some time, and it finally worked out. She was also the only one to receive EDGE funding in February this year to help with the expansion.

The new location will support adding new employees, which will be shared between all three locations.

Stay tuned on their Facebook page for hiring updates and an official opening date.