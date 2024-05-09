Administrative Assistant Wanted: Keep 71 Construction Organized and Efficient

71 Construction in Riverton, seeks a highly-organized Administrative Assistant to ensure the smooth flow of our office operations. In this role, you’ll be the go-to person for everything from client interactions to inventory management.

What You’ll Do:

Be the first point of contact: Answer phones, greet visitors, and provide exceptional customer service.

Take control of inventory and purchase orders, preventing supply shortages.

Assist with accounts receivable, ensuring timely and accurate processing.

Manage project data and details using your Excel expertise.

Proactively set up new jobs and coordinate the necessary resources.

Collaborate with the shop team to track their inventory needs.

Leverage your strong computer skills to streamline processes and stay on top of deadlines.

Who You Are:

A natural problem-solver with a meticulous attention to detail.

Highly skilled in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.

Able to prioritize tasks and work independently.

Comfortable in a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities.

Why Work at 71 Construction?

Competitive wages and advancement potential.

Excellent benefits package, including company-paid health/dental.

401(k) retirement plan with company matching, plus a profit-sharing bonus.

Paid time off, emphasis on safety, and a drug-free work environment.

Additional benefits like company equipment use (with approval) and materials discounts.

Take the Next Step:

If you’re ready to join a dynamic team where your contributions matter, send your resume to 71 Construction, 820 Lough Drive, Riverton, WY 82501. Apply online here or pick up an application in person.

71 Construction is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ad paid for by 71 Construction