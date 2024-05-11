WhatsHappening: Could a 10-year-old invent the next Uber?

(Lander, WY) – Find out at the Lander Children’s Business Fair, showcasing children’s entrepreneurial genius!

On May 17, 2024, from 2-6 p.m., the 1st annual Lander Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at The Rock Church (150 Baldwin Creek Road). This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.

This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton Next Great Adventure, the LOR foundation and a partnership between Academy of the Winds and Probitas Academy, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

Whether an entrepreneur is famous, like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these entrepreneurs are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs, and serve their communities.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.

Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of the four age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13- 14) for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”

h/t Academy of the Winds