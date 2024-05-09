RivertonBiz: Rise and Shine Airport Café, Java Java team up at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) — The new Rise and Shine Airport Café at Central Wyoming Regional Airport offers plate-sized cinnamon rolls, eggs, bacon, sandwiches, and more.

Local resident Teresa Cross, who is the owner of the Rise and Shine Café, has run restaurants for around 40 years and wanted to bring this one back to life.

“I remember when I was younger, it was just such a fun place to come up here with my grandparents and my dad,” Cross said. “It’s just a really good memory up here.”

The restaurant will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In addition to the restaurant, patrons can purchase food after passing through security.

“I’ll have burritos and sandwiches and muffins and cinnamon rolls and things like that for them,” Cross noted.

Riverton’s own Java Java is partnering with the café. They plan to have a barista there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving their most popular drinks. They will also have a selection of non-coffee options.

“We’re gonna have fun,” Cross explained. “It’s gonna be a good atmosphere.”

She invites everyone to come up – families, large groups – everyone is welcome.

“If you want a place to go, this is the place to go,” she said.

Their lease agreement was approved by the Riverton City Council earlier in April.

They planned to open in early May. Follow their Facebook page (linked below) for updates on the opening.

Both the Café and Java Java are looking for help to staff their new adventures at the airport. Reach out to them through their respective Facebook pages for more details.