Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 received several photos of last night’s northern lights from readers across the County.

Check out the photos below, and if you want your photo(s) added to the gallery, email them to [email protected]!

h/t Jazymin Acebo h/t Jazymin Acebo h/t Dez Marrow h/t Dez Marrow h/t Dez Marrow h/t Dez Marrow h/t Brian Wiles h/t Brian Wiles h/t Regina Keele h/t Cathy Cline h/t Cathy Cline