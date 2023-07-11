Riverton High School’s Harrison named 2024 Wyoming school counselor of the year

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) is pleased to announce that Elisa Harrison, School Counselor at Riverton High School, is being honored as the 2024 state school counselor of the year, representing the state of Wyoming.

Mrs. Harrison has been a school counselor for 12 years.

Riverton High School Assistant Principal Kristy Richmond had the following to say about Mrs. Harrison.

“Counseling post-COVID demands an intense focus and sense of purpose. Our students struggle with ever increasing mental health concerns. Through the ASCA Mindsets and Behavior Standards, she worked effectively with students in crisis by working on learning strategies, self-management skills, and social skills to self-regulate and make positive change. Through Tier 1 protocols along with Tier 2 and 3 interventions, Mrs. Harrison worked alongside staff and students to find pathways for student success.”

“Each year, the School Counselor of the Year program shows us what the research tells us – that school counselors have a significant impact on students’ academic achievement, social/emotional development and plans for life after graduation,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “Through their dedication, contributions and excellence, these finalists have demonstrated their commitment to the values and mission of the school counseling profession.”

The School Counselor of the Year, finalists and state school counselors of the year will be celebrated in Washington, D.C., in February 2024 and will participate in webinars and additional online events during National School Counseling Week.

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) professional organization based in Alexandria, Va.

ASCA promotes student success by expanding the image and influence of school counseling through leadership, advocacy, collaboration and systemic change.

ASCA helps school counselors guide their students toward academic achievement, career planning and social/emotional development to help today’s students become tomorrow’s productive, contributing members of society.

Founded in 1952, ASCA has a network of 51 state and territory associations and a membership of approximately 43,000 school counseling professionals. For additional information on the American School Counselor Association, click here.

