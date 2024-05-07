Riverton High School hosts college signing day [PHOTOS]

(Riverton, WY) – Students from Riverton High School who plan to attend Central Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming had an opportunity to be recognized Monday.

Representatives from both schools were on hand as students had a chance to sign their names and pose for photos with friends, families and RHS staff in attendance.

Isabel Kueglar posed with her mom after signing to Central Wyoming College.

Kiarra Dickinson and Josephine Dickinson posed for a photo together after both signed to attend the University of Wyoming.

Justin Newberry was all smiles after signing at CWC.

Jacob Castro will be heading to Laramie this fall.

Logan Davis is the next Central Wyoming College Rustler.

Thanks to RHS’ Catherine Bulow for help with the event coordination and photo ops! More photos of these college-bound Wolverines will be posted soon to the Riverton High School Facebook page!