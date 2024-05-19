Fremont County Fire Protection District spotlights volunteer for May

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District continues to spotlight the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has shared that Bill Hitt is the volunteer of the month for May. h/t FCFPD website

“Bill has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2002,” the spotlight states, and he is currently a member of Battalion 1 – Central FD.

Advertisement

“He has served as Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief and Training Officer,” the spotlight continues. “When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire department, Bill enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.”

Thank you, Bill, and to all of the volunteers and first responders who keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 100 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.