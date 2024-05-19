Sunday looks to be another warm, windy day ahead of approaching cold, wet conditions by Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 19, will be another windy one, as winds increase up to 40 mph this afternoon due to yet another approaching Pacific cold front.

There is also a chance for isolated, scattered showers this afternoon, Lipson added, which will turn to widely scattered rain showers by tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that Monday and Tuesday will be cool and rather wet.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 60’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the upper 50’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s and upper 30’s. h/t NWSR