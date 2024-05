(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School girls soccer team left for States in Rock Springs yesterday, May 15, and County 10 happened to be driving on Federal when their police escort and parent parade led them out of town.

RHS Activities Director and Assistant Principal Reggie Miller told County 10 that the girls won their first game today against Thunder Basin (2-1), and they now head to the semi-final match against Jackson tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

Good luck tomorrow, Wolverines!

