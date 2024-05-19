Alley 4-A Sprint Hurdle Champ

Addison Alley cut a quarter of a second off her season best in the finals of the Class 4-A girls’ 100-meter hurdles. The Riverton sophomore won the state championship with a time of 14.81. Addison Alley state 100-meter hurdle champion – h/t Randy Tucker

She added an eighth-place finish in the 100-meter dash and ran legs on Riverton’s 4×100 and 4×400-meter relays as well. Alley scored all or was a part of every relay that scored for the girls. Attacking the first hurdle Addison Alley – h/t Randy Tucker

Entering the finals, Alley had the fourth place seed and was positioned in lane 6. She ran a nearly perfect technical race in winning the event.

In the 4×100 she was joined by Victoria Gale, Vera Lynn De Groot, and Samantha Ablard. Victoria Gale – h/t Randy Tucker

The 4×400 team featured Ablard, Gale, Kiana Swann, and Alley.

Riverton assistant coach Tan Gopp has a great distance crew this season and they displayed it well being responsible for all the individual and relays on the track.

Kaden Chatfield was runner-up in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:57.33 with Alexander Truax fifth in 2:00.45.

Kaden Chatfield in the 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

In the 3200-meter run, Davian Spoonhunter broke 10 minutes for the first time in finishing seventh in 9:55.17.

Chatfield added a third in the 1600 in a time of 4:24.39.

The sprint medley relay team of Ty Sheets, Sean Frazier, Zander Hinkley and Chatfield was fourth in 3:35.26 and the 4×800 meter relay of Derek Walton, Truax, Chatfield and Walton finished eighth in 8:50.41.

Xavier Garcia – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s only points in the field events came in the shot and discus where Nathan Mills threw 49-5 in the shot and 141-7 in the discus, good for fifth and eighth place respectively.

Senior Xavier Garcia had the best throw of his career in the discus finishing seventh with a toss of 141-8.