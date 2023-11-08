RHS Student of the week: Taylee Olson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Taylee Olson was nominated as student of the week by Ms. Rebecca Pierson-Lewis, Ms. Margaret Murray, and Ms. Kelli Gard:

Rebecca Pierson-Lewis “I am delighted to recommend Taylee Olson as our Senior of the Week. Taylee’s outstanding dedication and contributions to our school community have made her an exemplary role model for her peers. As the drum major for the RHS band, Taylee has exhibited remarkable leadership and musicianship. Her involvement in the choir, drama department, and the speech and debate team further underscores her commitment to the arts and her passion for creative expression. Taylee’s academic excellence is exemplified through her membership in the National Honor Society. Her determination and commitment to her studies set a high standard for her fellow students. She is a true scholar, always striving for the best. Taylee’s future is incredibly bright as she prepares to attend the University of Wyoming next fall. Her unwavering dedication and the skills she has honed during her time at our school will undoubtedly serve her well as she pursues higher education. Taylee Olson is a well-rounded, accomplished, and ambitious student who has left an indelible mark on our school. She is a deserving recipient of the Senior of the Week recognition.”

Ms. Margaret Murray: “I have been fortunate to know Taylee as a member of NHS, a competitor on the Speech and Debate team, and a member of my class. Taylee is a bright, hard-working, and passionate young lady: whether she is giving a speech, writing an essay, or organizing a project for NHS, I can count on Taylee to pour her heart and soul into the task.”

Ms. Kelli Gard: “Taylee is one of the most organized, you can count on her, students I’ve ever had. When I ask her to be in charge of FCCLA competition events, she makes a spreadsheet and tracks all the student’s events, making my life easier. Taylee is a go-getter and dedicated to whatever she puts her mind to. Taylee served as the Vice President of Competitive events for FCCLA last year and is part of the National Honor Society. Taylee is also the drum major for the band.”

Taylee is involved in Choir, Band, Speech and Debate, National Honors Society, and FCCLA. ” am the drum major of the marching band, a national competitor for speech and debate, and have attended multiple honor choirs through my career. ”

After graduation, Taylee plans to ” go to University of Wyoming to major in sociology and then beyond that I plan to be a social worker I also want to be in the Universities Western Thunder Marching Band.”

Taylee is the daughter of Brock and Kristina Olson.