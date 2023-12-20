RHS Student of the week: Sean Paul Fraser

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Sean Paul Fraser was nominated as student of the week by Mr. Lloyd Meredith:

“I nominate Sean Paul as the student of the week for him coming to upper level classes and always being prepared to dig in and get down to business. He was a student that worked very hard to get his own assignments done but he also had time to share his insight with other students in the class. Sean is always a respectful student to both staff and the students around him.”

Sean participates in Outdoor Track and Field, Indoor Track and Field, and the National Honors Society. He has received an Academic Letter. Outside of school he enjoys running, hiking, and camping.

After high school, Sean plans to play sports at the collegiate level and hopefully turn it into a professional career. He would also like to attend college and get into a medical program, and travel the world.

Sean is the son of John and Rosie Dailey.