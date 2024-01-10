RHS Student of the week: Savannah Irvin

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Savannah Irvin was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:

“Savannah Irvin is a great asset to RHS! As both her teacher and National Honor Society advisor, I have seen Savannah’s character first hand. Savannah is one of our most dependable members, always willing to help with service projects, serves as a role model for her peers through her positive attitude and work ethic.”

Savannah is the President for Riverton FFA. She plans to attend CWC for her first year of college after high school, then possibly transfer out of state.

Savannah is the daughter of Mike and Liz Irvin.