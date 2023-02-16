RHS Student of the week: Nathan Hutchison

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Nathan Hutchison was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland: “Nathan is a dedicated athlete and student. When I had Nathan in an Honors English class his junior year he worked tremendously hard to broaden his analytical skills and improve his writing. He is a phenomenal writer and orator. When defending his point of view, Nathan’s evidence is succinct and direct. Nathan does not short change his education in the least. Another place Nathan never cuts corners is on the field and in the gym. He is unwavering in his dedication to being a better athlete and a leader on the team; watching Nathan make plays is always exciting; His leadership will be missed by the younger Wolverines when he graduates.”

“I have received 2 academic letters and 3 football letters. I have earned 2x first-team all-conference baseball, 2x first-team all-state baseball, and 2x Wyoming American Legion Baseball all-star game selections. 2x honorable mention all-conference for football.” -Nathan

At school, Nathan is part of the National Honors Society and plays football, basketball, and baseball. Outside of school, he enjoys hanging out with family and friends. He loves to hit baseballs and do anything baseball related. Nathan also likes to snowboard and play video games along with hunting.

After graduation, Nathan will be on an athletic scholarship to play baseball at McCook community college in McCook Nebraska. He plans on studying physical education and sports management.

Nathan is the son of Jerome and Stephanie Hutchison.