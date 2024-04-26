More

    Lightning strike impacts City of Lander water treatment plant operations

    (Lander, WY) – Last night, a sudden lightning strike hit the City of Lander water treatment plant, resulting in an electrical failure. Currently, our team is working on a plan of action for prompt repairs. We ask that members of the community support these efforts by conserving water where possible.

    As we work towards restoring the electrical operations at the water treatment plant, we will keep the community updated regarding any developments or potential adjustments to water usage guidelines. Our primary objective remains to fix the electrical issues swiftly to ensure uninterrupted water supply for our residents.

    For additional information or assistance, please reach out to City Hall at (307) 332-2870.

