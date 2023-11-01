RHS Student of the week: Maya McLaughlin

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Maya McLaughlin was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Rebecca Pierson-Lewis:

“I am thrilled to recommend Maya McLaughlin as our Senior of the Week. Maya embodies all the qualities we admire in a student and friend. Her positivity is infectious, and she has a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued. Maya’s kindness and intelligence shine through in all she does, both in and out of the classroom. Her active involvement in cheer, speech, and drama showcases her dedication and versatility. She consistently impresses with her talent and enthusiasm in these extracurricular activities. Maya’s commitment to academic excellence is evident through her membership in the National Honor Society. She continually demonstrates a strong work ethic and a genuine passion for learning. Maya McLaughlin is a shining example of a well-rounded, compassionate, and dedicated senior. She uplifts our school community and is a true role model for her peers. We are fortunate to have her in our midst, and she undeniably deserves the honor of Senior of the Week.”

Maya is involved in Cheer, Speech, Choir, Drama and NHS. She has received 3 letters in Cheer, 3 letters in Choir, two state titles in drama, and is a 2 time all-Northwest choir participant. Outside of school, Maya enjoys singing, playing guitar, and participating in church services.

After high school, Maya plans to study psychology to become an Addictions Counselor, and serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Maya is the daughter of Marc and Melinda McLaughlin.