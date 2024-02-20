RHS Student of the week: Julianne Spradlin

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Julianne Spradlin was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:

“I love having Julianne in my English class this year. She brings creativity and passion into everything she does: writing essays, analyzing texts, and debating ideas in class discussions.”

Advertisement

Julianne is involved in Girls Swimming, Basketball, soccer, baseball, key club, band, jazz choir, and mixed choir. She has received many awards including most outstanding woodwind award her freshman year, sophomore year, and junior year, as well as first chair clarinet for junior and senior year. Julianne has also received All Northwest Honor Choir participant for Junior and Senior year, the RIDE sportsmanship swim award, State Swim qualifier in one event junior year and 3 in senior year. She has also lettered in Soccer, Swim, Band, Choir, and Academics. Julianne also received the Grit and Commitment award for Soccer.

Outside of school, Julianne likes reading, baking, and taking care of her dogs.

After high school, Julianne plans to go to college and get a major in Journalism and a Minor in Music. She says “Wherever I go, I would love to be a part of their marching band and/or choir.”

Julianne is the daughter of Jay and Christen Spradlin.

Advertisement