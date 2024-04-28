Call-in number announced for the Wyoming Arts Council Community Support Grant Panel meeting on May 6

The panel review meeting for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Community Support Grant (CSG) applications will be held online Monday, May 6. Applicants and the general public are invited to call in and listen to the panel review and discussion.

Review of applications requesting operating and project support as well as arts learning funding, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Applicants and the public can listen by calling in at (US) +1 347-815-2187 PIN: ‪908 514 431#.

All callers will be muted for the duration of the online panel meetings and will not be able to comment. The panel will discuss the consistencies in applications that scored higher/lower by application section, i.e., community, evaluation, operation/project support, etc. Those listening in are invited to review grant applications and follow along with panelists’ comments. Please note that the panelists will not be reviewing individual applications in alphabetical order as done in previous panel meetings.

Contact the Arts Council or visit the website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org and click on the “Grants” tab for links to access applications and criteria. Listening to the panel discussion is an excellent professional development opportunity for art administrators and grant writers.

The Arts Council board will review grant panel recommendations during their quarterly board meeting in Jackson on May 13 and 14. As the date gets closer, please visit www.wyomingartscouncil.org for information about the Wyoming Arts Council board meeting, including call-in information and time for public comment. The board meeting is the only time when applicants will be able to comment.

For additional information, please contact Amara Fehring at 307-630-3918 or [email protected].