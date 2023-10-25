RHS Student of the week: Aspen Ablard

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Aspen Ablard was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Kelli Gard:

“Aspen’s dedication to golf for the past four years is truly commendable. Her persistence and continuous improvement in the sport are a testament to her work ethic and passion for excellence. Aspen’s commitment to golf has not only enriched her life but has also been an inspiration to her peers. Currently serving as the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) President, Aspen has exhibited exceptional leadership abilities. She has played a pivotal role in organizing events, facilitating communication, and fostering a sense of community within the FCCLA. Her approach to leadership is characterized by inclusivity and a genuine concern for the well-being of all members. One of Aspen’s most remarkable qualities is her fearlessness in embracing new challenges. She is not only willing but eager to explore uncharted territory, exhibiting a boundless enthusiasm for learning and growth. Whether it’s participating in a new club, spearheading an initiative, or championing a cause, Aspen is always at the forefront, ready to make a difference. What sets Aspen apart is her fresh and innovative perspective on everything she undertakes. She has the remarkable ability to breathe new life into projects, offering unique insights and ideas that invigorate and elevate the status quo. It is with great enthusiasm that I recommend Aspen Ablard as the Student of the Week. She is a remarkable individual, a stellar student, and a source of inspiration to her fellow students. Her passion for excellence, innovative thinking, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others make her a standout choice for this recognition. Congratulations, Aspen!”

Aspen participates in Golf, FCCLA, and NHS. She has received an Academic Excellence Award, Lettered all four years and was selected for All Conference sophomore and junior year, and was the president of FCCLA Senior year.

Outside of school, she enjoys working at the golf course, especially the Junior Golf camp, and enjoys her time as a CNA at Homestead Assisted Living. She also spends free time with family and friends and has recently taken up crocheting.

After high school, Aspen plans to continue to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Central Wyoming College, possibly entering the field of Human Services.

Aspen is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Ablard.

