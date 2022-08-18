Requests for economic development funding in Riverton range from $1,200 to $1.6M

Several local officials said they want to see “smaller projects” benefit from Riverton’s half percent sales tax for economic development this month.

So, what are some of those smaller projects?

County 10 asked the city for a list of the organizations that have applied for the funding since Fremont County voters approved the optional sales tax in 2020.

In March 2021, the city received seven requests totaling almost $2.4 million, including:

-$1.6 million from the Riverton Medical District for a new hospital

-$454,800 from Central Wyoming College for the Rocky Mountain Complex

-$150,000 from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming for the Riverton branch club

-$24,000 from Makerspace 307 for new equipment to expand workforce training

-$5,000 from Eagles Hope Transitions for a job training program

-$4,200 from the Riverton Youth Soccer Association to secure a lease agreement with CWC for available land

-$1,200 from Fremont Local Foods for an economic impact study of farmers market activities

In July of 2021, the city received five requests for economic development funding totaling about $755,000, including:

-$420,872 from the Riverton Ice Hockey Association for a refrigeration system

-$180,000 from Riverton Girls Fastpitch Softball for a “makeover” of the fields and softball complex

-$80,000 from Kifaru for development of the headquarters and purchase of new equipment and machinery

-$40,000 from the Riverton Ambassadors for WYRiverton website design and development

-$36,000 from Recreation Archery Designs Innovations for completion of a bow spider building for manufacturing, assembling and shipping products

In June of 2022, the city received 10 requests for economic development funding totaling about $1.2 million, including:

-$600,000 from the Riverton Ice Hockey Association for a refrigeration system (refrigerated ice rink floor)

-$209,000 from the Fremont Air Service Team for commercial air service support

-$90,000 from Next Level Gymnastics LLC for a gymnastics building expansion and equipment purchases

-$80,823 from Synergy Art Studio and Gallery for establishment and funding of operational costs and art programming

-$75,000 from Rtown Metalworks LLC for the purchase of materials for metal art and fabrication

-$65,000 from Fremont Local Foods for an on-site market to be open six days a week for in-store and online purchases

-$52,000 from Ugly Chews LLC for expansion

-$20,000 from Sugarbeats Entertainment/Riverton Chamber of Commerce for the summer concert series

-$7,000 from the Riverton Rendezvous Committee for replacement of a hot air balloon envelope

Out of the 22 total requests, four organizations have been allocated funding so far, including the Riverton Medical District ($880,000), the Fremont Air Service Team ($140,000), CWC ($100,000) and Kifaru ($80,000).

Requests for economic development funding go before the city’s EDGE Committee, which presents recommendations to the Riverton City Council for consideration.

The City of Riverton provided this list showing all of the requests that have come in for economic development funding in Riverton since Fremont County voters approved an optional half percent sales tax for economic development in 2020. h/t City of Riverton

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.