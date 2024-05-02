Celebrate 30 years of Wyoming.com – FREE BBQ party on May 31

Mark your calendars, folks, because Wyoming.com is gearing up to celebrate a whopping 30 years of exceptional service! That’s right, three decades of keeping you connected, entertained, and informed. And guess what? You’re invited to join in on the festivities!

On May 31st, from noon to 2 PM, the party is happening at 937 West Main. Picture this: free BBQ sizzling on the grill, laughter filling the air, and a whole bunch of fun activities lined up just for you! We’ll also be live on 97.5 The Brand with Jerrad Anderson.

This celebration isn’t just about Wyoming.com—it’s about YOU, the incredible community whose loyal support has been the driving force behind Wyoming.com’s remarkable growth over the years.

We’re immensely grateful for each and every one of you, and this event is our way of saying thank you! It’s going to be an unforgettable bash, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

So bring your appetite, bring your friends, and bring your party spirit as we come together to toast 30 years of excellence with Wyoming.com.

Save the date, spread the word, and get ready to join Wyoming.com for an afternoon of food, fun, and festivities!

Special Anniversary Promotion: During the month of May, use promo code WYOMING30 to get 30 dollars off any new installation!