Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Rendezvous’ student of the week is Paige Yeates.

Paige was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Soule. He says, ” Paige is the kind of person who will show up to school every day, work hard, and treat everyone she encounters with respect. When I present her with challenges, she is quick to overcome them. Paige clearly loves to learn, and seeks strategies and feedback out so that she can be the best she can be. She is helpful to those in need, and truly cares about others.”