Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s student of the week is Naomi Goold. Naomi was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Smith.

Mrs. Smith says, “Naomi is a kind and very considerate friend to her peers. She consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic and is always willing to help out a classmate. She is a delight to know!”