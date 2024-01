Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

The Student of the Week for Rendezvous Elementary is Lucy Wright.

Lucy Wright embodies perseverance! She works hard and sticks to tasks until they are finished, even when difficult. She shows us The Rendezvous Way every day: work hard, love to learn, and care for others and ourselves. Keep up the good work, Lucy!